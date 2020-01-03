After a second winter storm hammered much of the Okanagan-Shuswap, more outages in Salmon Arm have been added to BC Hydro’s list. (BC Hydro)

More than 150 Shuswap residents without power since Dec. 31

A total of about 800 people in the region are currently affected by outages

After a second winter storm hammered much of the Okanagan-Shuswap, more outages in Salmon Arm have been added to BC Hydro’s list.

Sixteen outages, affecting approximately 300 residents in BC Hydro’s Salmon Arm coverage area, were reported the morning of Jan. 3. These outages are in addition to 58 others affecting nearly 500 people in the Shuswap. Of the 58 outages, 13 have been unresolved since Dec. 31, affecting more than 150 people.

Read more: WATCH: BC Hydro CEO on North Okanagan power outages

Read more: Outages leave about 13,000 Shuswap homes and businesses without power

“We recognize that power outages are disruptive at any time of year, especially so over the holidays,” BC Hydro president and CEO Chris O’Riley said in a Twitter video on Jan. 2. “I really want to thank customers for their patience and understanding as we work through this event.”

Crews have worked around the clock to restore power to those impacted; however, treacherous weather and road conditions have been obstacles to reaching everyone.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport
Next story
B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

Just Posted

Vernon’s Anne Cherkowski wins silver with Team Canada at U18 world championships

17-year-old assistant captain finished tournament with 1 goal, 2 assists

Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman

Police asking for public assistance in locating Suzie Clark, last seen in Vernon Dec. 30

Our History in Pictures

A view from above…

Don’t let power loss zap sense of hope for 2020

AT RANDOM: Snowstorm left many in the dark, but also shed some light

Slight dips, modest jumps in 2020 North Okanagan property values

B.C. Assessment projects 4 per cent jump in Vernon property values, 2 per cent dip in Coldstream

Caution urged as bear spotted in several Vernon neighbourhoods

Sightings at dog park, near elementary school and golf course

Get Outdoors!: snow foundation of temporary ecosystem

An under-the-snow oasis is home to all kinds of creatures and plants

Weather forecast includes rain over the weekend for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A strong Pacific storm is expected to pass over the Coquihalla Highway

Cellphone app helps B.C. police save teen unconscious in bog

The youth was found suffering from hypothermia in Delta’s Burns Bog on New Year’s Day

Snow Report: Big week sees over 80 cm of snow for Big White

Big White has seen 82 cm of snow this week and there’s more in the forecast for the weekend

Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at the airport

More than 150 Shuswap residents without power since Dec. 31

A total of about 800 people in the region are currently affected by outages

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Power restored in Shuswap

Shuswap Emergency Program will act as fast as possible if warming centres are needed in other areas

Most Read