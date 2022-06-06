(File photo)

More than 20 mm of rain in 5 days for Kelowna, Vernon

June 3 was the wettest day with 18.3mm falling in Kelowna, 14.2mm in Vernon

  • Jun. 6, 2022 5:30 p.m.
  • News

It’s the lazy, hazy, rainy days of June.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says June is typically the wettest month in much of B.C.’s interior and the first five days of the month proved that.

“The rain in June is very important to kind of set the stage for forest fire season.”

Kelowna has already seen more than half its average precipitation for June which is about 46 mm.

Sekhon said in the first five days of the month Kelowna saw about 25 mm with most of it falling on June 3.

“Certainly that day on the third was quite a wet one and there were some thunderstorm around the area.”

Vernon has also seen a great deal of rain early in the month.

For Venron, the monthly average for June is 59mm and Sekhon said about 21mm of precipitation has fallen.

“Generally the beginning of June will usually be a little wetter than the end of June, but nonetheless, the whole month is usually on the wetter side.”

Sekhon said there are no major changes in the forecast.

He expects the unsettled weather to continue, but doesn’t expect any major rain in the next week.

