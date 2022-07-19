Area of outage. (BC Hydro)

Lights back on in Shuswap following vehicle collision

The power outage is affecting the area south of the Trans Canada Highway

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Power has been restored to all BC Hydro customers in the Shuswap that experienced an outage following a vehicle crash.

____

Shuswap residents are in the dark after the power went out for more than 2,500 BC Hydro customers.

A vehicle collision is reported to be the cause of the outage which happened just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The area affected is from Glenernma, through Silver Creek to downtown Salmon Arm.

BC Hydro is aware of the outage and crews are on the way to the area.

It’s unclear when the power will be restored.

