Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Webber Road in West Kelowna after an extensive investigation. (Photo/West Kelowna RCMP)

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Webber Road in West Kelowna after an extensive investigation. (Photo/West Kelowna RCMP)

More than 33,000 packs of illegal cigarettes seized from West Kelowna home

‘Evidence found at the scene suggests a sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation’

West Kelowna RCMP confiscated more than 3,000 cartons (33,310 packs) of illegal cigarettes after searching a Webber Road home on April 29.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence after an extensive investigation. Officers also seized four pounds of marijuana, several weapons, cash and money-counting machines.

“Evidence found at the scene suggests a sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation,” says Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney. “In British Columbia, it is illegal to possess or sell cigarettes without a provincial government-issued excise stamp.”

The RCMP is recommending several charges against a West Kelowna man.

READ MORE: West Kelowna couple robbed of everything in Mexico

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaIllegal potRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. coroner’s jury says Vancouver police should expedite use of body cameras
Next story
B.C. scientist eavesdropping on fish to fathom their underwater secrets

Just Posted

Whiteman’s Creek flooding has forced an evacuation order in Parkers Cove.
Parkers Cove residents evacuated due to flood risk on Westside

The Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon and District branch’s Ride Don’t Hide event and fundraiser is moving to Vernon’s Polson Park on Sunday, June 11. (File photo)
North Okanagan Ride Don’t Hide event changes venue

Davison Orchards celebrates 90 years of family-run farming at the popular Vernon attraction. (Contributed)
Spring signals 90-year-old orchard opening in Vernon

Vernon’s Kevin-Thomas (KT) Walters of the KIJHL’s North Okanagan Knights has committed to the Kelowna-based Okanagan Lakers in the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League for 2023-24. (KIJHL photo)
Okanagan Lakers ink North Okanagan Knights’ captain