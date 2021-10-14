Pictured are four examples of the five Club Cadet mowers reported stolen from a Salmon Arm business on Oct. 12, 2021. (Contributed)

More than $60,000 worth of riding mowers stolen from Salmon Arm business

Police ask for public’s help in locating ‘distinctive yellow mowers’

Police are asking for the public’s assistance after three suspects were reported to have stolen $60,000-worth of riding mowers from a Salmon Arm business.

At 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to the reported theft, said to have occurred overnight from a business in the 3100 block of 10th Avenue SW.

According to police, three people with their faces covered cut the fence and entered the compound at the business. The suspects were seen loading five Cub Cadet lawn mowers onto a trailer towed by a truck.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the mowers are estimated to be worth in excess of $60,000.

“If you feel you have information on this theft or have seen these distinctive yellow mowers, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832‐6044, or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

