More time to have your say on North Okanagan parks

Regional District of North Okanagan extends deadline on public engagement period to guide master plans

Vernon’s Ribbons of Green Trails Society realized a significant accomplishment on the Grey Canal Trail network, as a connection was built linking the Coldstream Valley Estates and Boss Creek trail segments on Vernon Hill, east of Vernon. This photo was taken on the trail above Galiano Road. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society file photo)

The public will have more time to have their say on several parks, recreation and trails master plans as the Regional District of North Okanagan extends the engagement period until the end of October.

The RDNO extended the deadline to complete surveys and interactive mapping for master plans that will guide decisions about the acquisition, development, enhancement and management of parks, trails, rec, arts and culture facilities and programs for the next decade.

Previous plans resulted in the development of much-loved trails, like connections and expansions on the BX Creek and Grey Canal trails.

Respondents can have their say on Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan, Area F Parks and Trails Master Plan and White Valley Parks and Recreation Master Plan and the Arts and Culture Master Plan.

The RDNO is urging residents to come at this from a creative place ahead of the Oct. 30 deadline.

“Respondents can share their insights about existing and desired hiking trails, boat launches, horseback riding, nature viewing, camping, fishing, or anything else they can come up with,” the RDNO said in a Sept. 24 statement.

For more information and links visit rdno.ca/masterplans.

READ MORE: 2020 overdose death toll rises to 73 in the Okanagan

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP: Throne speech shows failures in COVID-19 response

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.