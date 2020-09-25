Vernon’s Ribbons of Green Trails Society realized a significant accomplishment on the Grey Canal Trail network, as a connection was built linking the Coldstream Valley Estates and Boss Creek trail segments on Vernon Hill, east of Vernon. This photo was taken on the trail above Galiano Road. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society file photo)

More time to have your say on North Okanagan parks

Regional District of North Okanagan extends deadline on public engagement period to guide master plans

The public will have more time to have their say on several parks, recreation and trails master plans as the Regional District of North Okanagan extends the engagement period until the end of October.

The RDNO extended the deadline to complete surveys and interactive mapping for master plans that will guide decisions about the acquisition, development, enhancement and management of parks, trails, rec, arts and culture facilities and programs for the next decade.

Previous plans resulted in the development of much-loved trails, like connections and expansions on the BX Creek and Grey Canal trails.

Respondents can have their say on Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan, Area F Parks and Trails Master Plan and White Valley Parks and Recreation Master Plan and the Arts and Culture Master Plan.

The RDNO is urging residents to come at this from a creative place ahead of the Oct. 30 deadline.

“Respondents can share their insights about existing and desired hiking trails, boat launches, horseback riding, nature viewing, camping, fishing, or anything else they can come up with,” the RDNO said in a Sept. 24 statement.

For more information and links visit rdno.ca/masterplans.

READ MORE: 2020 overdose death toll rises to 73 in the Okanagan

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP: Throne speech shows failures in COVID-19 response

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2020 overdose death toll rises to 73 in the Okanagan

Just Posted

More time to have your say on North Okanagan parks

Regional District of North Okanagan extends deadline on public engagement period to guide master plans

Plans released for new outdoor pool in Enderby

City shares plans for pool’s location, cost estimates, design features and more

Vernon ‘schools are healthy’: IH medical health officer

Children have a low risk of catching and spreading COVID-19

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP: Throne speech shows failures in COVID-19 response

Mel Arnold critical of Trudeau government’s throne speech Wednesday

2020 overdose death toll rises to 73 in the Okanagan

Just under half of the deaths occurred in Kelowna

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Kamloops Mounties happened upon alleged gang-related robbery, kidnapping

Michael Mathieson is charged with armed robbery, unlawful confinement and kidnapping

Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific will work to get donations to food banks while also producing an online music concert

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Interior Health reports five new COVID-19 cases

Across the region, 34 cases are active

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Penticton quadruple murder trial begins in Kelowna next month

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Historic BC Tree Fruits head office in Okanagan for sale

The company’s CEO said the decision was necessary due to a fickle fruit market

Most Read