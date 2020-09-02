More trails paving through in Vernon

Middleton trail on track, motorists asked to slow down during construction

Construction on a new multi-use path on Middleton Way is getting underway. (Google Maps image)

Motorists traveling down Middleton Way are being asked to slow down and watch for construction crews, as work begins on a multi-use path between Kosmina Road and Highway 6.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 3, northbound traffic will be slightly re-routed to use the centre turning lane to get around the construction zone. The northbound lane will be closed in three separate phases as follows:

100m south of Kosmina Road to Kosmina Road

Kosmina Road to Sarsons Road

Sarsons Road to Highway 6

“The project, which will improve travel opportunities for cyclists and pedestrians, includes construction of a path, ditching and grading, installation of new manholes and the installation of concrete barriers and flexible delineators to separate the pedestrian/cyclist multi-use path from vehicles,” the city of Vernon said.

Construction is expected to be completed by Nov. 15.

“The City appreciates everyone’s patience and reminds users of the roadways to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones.”

For more information on the city’s ongoing capital projects, visit www.vernon.ca/capitalworks.

