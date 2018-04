Drilling to take place on 15th Avenue between 29th and 32nd Streets

Heads up Vernon motorists.

Fletcher Paine Associates will perform borehole drilling on Monday at 15th Avenue between 32nd Street and 29th Street. Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

The city also announced that Parsons Inc. will be taking groundwater samples in the 3200 block of 34th Avenue between April 16 and 20. Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.