More warnings issued after garbage habituated bear euthanized in Armstrong

A dozen written and three verbal warnings were issued to residents that had placed their garbage curbside prior to 7 a.m. on garbage day.

A young habituated bear was euthanized on Friday, May 24 in the Highland Park Drive of Armstrong due to the residents’ inability to keep the bear out of their yards and the city is responding.

Three Armstrong residents were handed violation tickets on Tuesday, June 4 from B.C. Conservation for failing to take the appropriate measures to prevent bears from coming onto their property. Armstrong Bylaw officers then made patrols of the Highland Park area of Armstrong Wednesday.

Out of 97 homes, 12 written and three verbal warnings were issued to residents that had placed their garbage curbside prior to 7 a.m. on garbage day.

Staff received comments from residents that have a number of excuses as to why they put their garbage out a day early. These comments ranged from: “It stinks, I don’t want it in my house,” to, “ I don’t want to get up at 7 a.m. I like to sleep in.”

“It is not all negative as we are seeing improvement and it’s a hot topic on social media but there is still a lot of work to be done as the numbers show,” said Warren Smith, community services manager. “We don’t want to apply enforcement unless we have to, education and positive communication is key. It’s great to see people helping each other with mitigating measures. When it comes to contributing to the habituation of bears it’s about changing the way we have been doing things that we have done for many years.”

To report a bear incident contact the BC Conservation Officer 24 hour Hotline 1-877-952-RAPP (7277). For more information on being a good bear neighbour, visit the BC Conservation Office or Wild Safe BC websites.

