More wildfire smoke to fill the Okanagan

The smoke is coming from wildfires in California but is expected to be much lighter

Smoke veiled the Kelowna waterfront, as well as the rest of the city and much of the province, throughout the week. Usually, this view from the Kelowna Yacht Club would show mountains across Okanagan Lake. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) Smoke veiled the Kelowna waterfront, as well as the rest of the city and much of the province, throughout the week. Usually, this view from the Kelowna Yacht Club would show mountains across Okanagan Lake. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Smoke in the Okanagan is back, but don’t worry, this time you can breathe easier.

Earlier this month, the Okanagan experienced high levels of smoke brought on by wildfires in Washington and Oregon. The smoke eventually dissipated and the sun reappeared, but unfortunately, more haze is now on the way.

This time around, smoke from wildfires in California is making its way up to B.C. and through the interior, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lunquist.

“It’s a lot less smoke this time,” said Lunquist.

“It’s really at high elevations right now. We’re not expecting it to surface much today (Sept. 30), maybe in Princeton, but if anything it’s going to be way less than we saw last time.”

Lunquist said Okanagan residents may see smoke over the next few days until Sunday when a slow pattern will give way to cleaner air.

