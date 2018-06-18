Morning balloon landing at mall

A hot air balloon landed in the parking lot of the mall in Kelowna

Morning commuters were treated to a colourful surprise along Highway 97, as a hot air balloon came floating down into the Orchard Park mall parking lot.

Okanagan Balloon expeditions often come to an end in an unpredictable location due to unforeseeable winds.

In the past, John Koentner, owner of Okanagan Balloon, said he can control going up and down but whichever way the wind is blowing, that is the direction the balloon moves.

“You are just floating with the wind and the watching the world slowly rotate under you is an incredible experience. There is nothing like it,” he said of hot air balloons.

Balloon rides fall under the administrative auspices of Transport Canada, as Okanagan Ballooning undergoes an annual operating audit.

