Morning brief for Feb. 6

In Kelowna, city council has approved a plan for the latest five-story apartment building slated for the city’s high-profile Central Green site.

This plan was virtually the same as the one council refused to deal with in late January.

Several councillors said they liked what they saw in an updated rendering of the planned building.

Police are searching for the suspect who ignited a dumpster fire early Tuesday morning in Oliver.

An 18-year-old girl is dead following fatal collision north of Coldstream, Monday night.

Be sure to watch for the best dog ever, Morgan from the Shuswap shovels the driveway and fetches beers.

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

Province releases policy decisions on cannabis retail, driving laws

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announces proposed policies

Head-on crash injures two

Two vehicles collide on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

Teen killed in highway crash

An 18-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Coldstream Monday

Vernon athlete shares remarkable story

Former freestyle skier Mike Shaw, paralyzed in an accident, will talk at UBCO

B.C. Agriculture Minister meets with Okanagan industry leaders

When “a local legend like orchardist Fred Steele is there, it is time to listen…”

Carnival in Wonderland is a hit for all ages

Vernon Winter Carnival continues until Feb. 11 with a fun variety of events

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Tenor sings through Valentines day

Paul Moore presents Nuit Musicale in Kelowna Feb. 9 and Vernon Feb. 10

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

Video: Okanagan car show featured on My Classic Car

The episode of My Classic Car that was filmed at the Peach City Beach Cruise aired recently

