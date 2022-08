The two vehicle collison occurred around 8:30 a.m.

The Wednesday (Aug. 17) morning commute in Lake Country is being affected by a two vehicle crash.

Around 8:30 a.m., two vehicles collided in the right lane in the intersection of Highway 97 and Woodsdale Road. A white SUV involved hit the traffic light stand.

Traffic is slow moving northbound on Highway 97 towards Vernon.

More to come.

READ MORE: Repeated break and enters at Kelowna liquidation store

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelownaLake Country