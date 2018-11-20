Jillian Zielinski

UPDATE: Morning crash shuts down Kamloops road

A crash stalled the morning communte in Kamloops on Wednesday

  • Nov. 20, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 10:42 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in a collision Wednesday morning in Kamloops on Victoria Street West.

Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. All three vehicles received significant damage and had to be towed from the scene.

————-

The morning commute in Kamloops came to a halt on Wednesday following a collision.

The incident happened about 9 a.m. on Victoria Street West. Police had to close the road in both directions while on scene.

Motorists reported being stuck in traffic for over 20 minutes while trying to get to the downtown core.

A grey minivan had to be towed from the scene.

No report of any injuries at this time.

