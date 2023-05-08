A passerby captured video of the fire on May 8. (Mike Turner - Facebook)

A passerby captured video of the fire on May 8. (Mike Turner - Facebook)

Morning fire on Penticton’s Main Street considered suspicious

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. near the Super Wash

A fire near Penticton’s Super Wash on Monday morning is being considered suspicious.

Firefighters responded to the 6 a.m. blaze and found it in the shrubs.

The large blaze was quickly put out with no fire exposure to any structures, according to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

RCMP also responded to the blaze.

READ ALSO: Cawston mudslide leaves 12 still cut off after 5 days

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Facebook post warning of alleged teen sex assault in Kelowna
Next story
Grand Forks flooding recedes, another crest expected by end of week

Just Posted

Vernon United Tolko’s U12 boys teams (pictured playing each other earlier this season) in action back in 2019. (Morning Star - file photo)
Weekend success for Vernon junior soccer teams

Alexandra Thompson from Northern Taekwondo Academy in Sun Peaks (red) battles with Erica Jacobson from North Wake Martial Arts out of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan on Sunday, May 7 action from Vernon’s Kal Tire Place (Bowen Assman- Morning Star photo).
PHOTOS: Taekwondo athletes wrangle at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

The City of Vernon hosts an open house Tuesday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Schubert Centre to discuss with residents how the city can be more age- and dementia friendly. (File photo)
Residents invited to Vernon age-, dementia-friendly open house

Even if a bird needs to cool off, they’ll have to find another water source in Spallumcheen because with township water supply systems now on Stage 2 water restrictions, as of Monday, May 8, you can’t use a sprinkler to water your lawn or the birds. (File photo)
Water restrictions, changes on tap for North Okanagan communities

Pop-up banner image