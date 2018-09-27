Morning news in 90 – Sept. 27

A look at what is making headlines on Sept. 27 in the Okanagan-Shuswap

A North Okanagan man is claiming he was bitten four times by same dog while cycling along the rail trail near Vernon.

The cyclist, who sustained non-life threatening injuries to his lower leg, was assessed by BC Ambulance and reported the incident to the police.

Others in the area told police that they to have had encounters with what they believe to be the same dog.

A Shuswap woman is speaking out after a terrifying incident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

She says she was travelling between Squilax and Sorrento when a huge bolder came tumbling down onto the highway and smashed into her vehicle.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is looking into the matter.

The totals are in from the exciting bath tub races in the South Okanagan.

The Penticton event took place in August and raised more than $27,000 despite less than ideal conditions on the day.

Eyes will be glued to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing today which involves Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused him of sexual assault when they were high school students in the 1980s.

