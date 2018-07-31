Vernon Sun-FM Sunrise Show co-host Brian Martin (left), shown singing with Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund, is moving crosstown in September to become the morning host on 107.5 Beach Radio. (Morning Star file photo)

Morning shakeup at Vernon radio stations

Brian Martin moving crosstown to join Beach Radio from Sun FM.

A popular morning show radio host is getting out of the Sun, but heading to the Beach.

Vernon’s 107.5 Beach Radio is adding Brian Martin to its on-air lineup.

Martin has been the co-host on the Sunrise Show on 105.7 Sun-FM for the past 10 years.

“Brian is a major talent, but more importantly a great person and an important member of our community,” said Russell James, program director of 107.5 Beach Radio.

“We strive to deliver the best music and entertainment for our valued listeners and advertisers. We believe the addition of Brian will help us achieve our goal, and we are thrilled to have him join our team.”

Martin is a long-time member of the Vernon community, known for his relentless community involvement. He received the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Leader of the year award in 2017.

Martin’s show on Beach Radio will be billed as “Vernon’s first choice for morning listening.”

Martin joins Beach Radio’s now expanded lineup of live and local personalities including Melanie O’Hara, Jason Armstrong, Jen Bailey, Duane Grandbois, Shawn McCleary and Frank Martina.

Martin’s first day on 107.5 Beach Radio will be Tuesday, Sept. 4.

