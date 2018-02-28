Morning Star among B.C.’s best

Newspaper nominated for top three in circulation category in provincial awards…

Robyn de Wet takes a look through The Morning Star newspaper, which has been nominated as one of the top-three papers in its circulation category for the B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Awards. (Morning Star photo)

The Morning Star remains an excellent paper.

The North Okanagan’s community newspaper is, again, a finalist in its circulation category for General Excellence (best overall paper) in the annual Ma Murray B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Awards.

The Morning Star, which has been a finalist in its circulation of 64,000+ four of the last five years, will be up against the North Shore News of North Vancouver and the Vancouver Courier.

“This is a real testament to all of the staff,” said Black Press B.C. Interior South president David Hamilton. “It’s been a challenging year for all of us, yet three times a week, the staff in Vernon put out a quality product.”

The Morning Star is one of 13 Black Press papers named as finalists out of 21 in the seven different circulation categories.

Black Press also garnered 55 nominations in categories such as advertising, writing, photography, digital, and other.

The winners will be announced in Richmond at the River Rock Casino Resort on Saturday, April 28.

Morning Star co-founder Don Kendall will be honoured that night with the Eric Dunning Award for dedication and service to the community newspaper industry.