Morning Start: A bulldog skateboarded through the legs of 30 people, setting a world record

Good morning and a very happy Friday! The heatwave is still in effect, but it looks like rain is in the forecast from now until Tuesday. Fingers crossed for some showers!

Fun fact: A bulldog skateboarded through the legs of 30 people, setting a world record

On Guinness World Records Day 2015, Otto, the skateboarding bulldog from Peru, glided through the legs of 30 people and set a record for the longest human tunnel traveled through by a skateboarding dog.

According to Guinness, Otto’s owner Luciana got the idea for her pup to beat the world record when they were playing together one day. “… She saw her dog skateboarding towards her so fast that she had to open her legs for him to speed through without hitting her.”

In case you missed it:

Twenty-three minutes.

Shorter than a shower. Enough to shop for a family. But barely time to run. Almost none.

In that brief sliver of time, Jan Polderman saw the sky’s first blue-grey ugly flags of a possible fire on the south side of Lytton, followed by an immense, billowing blaze targeting Main Street.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Just a beaver doing beaver things.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

