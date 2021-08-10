Morning Start: A narwhal’s tusk can reveal its past living conditions

Good morning, and happy Tuesday! Let’s start your morning on the right foot.

Fun fact:

Recent research led by Denmark’s Aarhus University bioscience professor suggests that a narwhal’s tusk reveals its past living conditions. The layers offer insight to a narwhal’s age and reveal the conditions they lived in — pollution, temperature levels, diet, etc. These changes are likely in response to climate change.

In case you missed it:

A GoFundMe has been launched for a Kelowna man currently in the ICU for COVID-19, less than two months after raising more than $6,000 for residential school survivors.

Rob Mercer has been put on a heart and lung bypass machine, according to the fundraiser. The machine is commonly used to pump and oxygenate a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest. Mercer is a father of three, including a new baby. His wife, Heather Mercer, has three weeks left on her maternity leave.

That’s all, folks! Have a wonderful day!