Morning Start: A narwhal's tusk can reveal its past living conditions

Your Morning Start for Tuesday, Aug. 10

Good morning, and happy Tuesday! Let’s start your morning on the right foot.

Fun fact:

Recent research led by Denmark’s Aarhus University bioscience professor suggests that a narwhal’s tusk reveals its past living conditions. The layers offer insight to a narwhal’s age and reveal the conditions they lived in — pollution, temperature levels, diet, etc. These changes are likely in response to climate change.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Narwhal (Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock)

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

Trending on TikTok:

@yikes.martina

#fypシ #foryou #cat #pet #dadmoves #funnyvideo

♬ Tokyo Drift – Xavier Wulf

In case you missed it:

A GoFundMe has been launched for a Kelowna man currently in the ICU for COVID-19, less than two months after raising more than $6,000 for residential school survivors.

Rob Mercer has been put on a heart and lung bypass machine, according to the fundraiser. The machine is commonly used to pump and oxygenate a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest. Mercer is a father of three, including a new baby. His wife, Heather Mercer, has three weeks left on her maternity leave.

Read more here.

That’s all, folks! Have a wonderful day!

VIDEO: Four on the floor for world record attempt in Vernon

