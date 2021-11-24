(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: A Youtuber chugged a 2 L bottle of soda in under 20 seconds

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: A Youtuber chugged a 2 L bottle of soda in under 20 seconds

Earlier in May, American Youtuber BadlandsChugs chugged a two-litre bottle of sugar-free cola in 18.45 seconds, earning him the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to drink two litres of soda.

“No better sound in the world than the fizziness of a fizzy drink,” said BadlandsChugs, whose real name is Eric Booker.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

The daughter of two Salmon Arm residents and a Salmon Arm store manager both describe themselves as having tears in their eyes when they speak of their recent interactions.

Samantha Wallace contacted the Observer to express her overwhelming appreciation for the actions of Marilyn Williams, store manager at the Salmon Arm Co-op Gas Bar, on Nov. 17.

Wallace explained she lives in Edmonton, her brother and family live on Vancouver Island and her elderly parents live in Salmon Arm.

With all the flooding in B.C. followed by photos circulating of empty grocery store shelves, she knew she couldn’t have her parents, in their eighties, standing in line for groceries.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

This is normal, right?

@tuckerbudzyn

Oh no. Our puppy. It’s broken.

♬ original sound – tuckerbudzyn

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

