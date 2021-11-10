(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: An avid gamer has collected over 2,400 gaming systems

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: An avid gamer has collected over 2,400 gaming systems

Linda Guillory, an electrical engineer from Richardson, Texas, USA, has collected a total of 2,430 operating gaming systems, earning her the holder of the Guinness World Record of the largest collection of playable gaming systems.

Guillory’s first-ever system, a Red Conic Basketball game, was collected when she was eight.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

An Abbotsford farmer has become the first in B.C. – and one of a handful in Canada – to grow the flower that produces the world’s most expensive spice.

Avtar Dhillon has discovered that the Fraser Valley’s rainy climate and rich soil is ideal for growing saffron, a crop normally associated with arid regions.

The ancient spice – used in cooking, as a colouring agent and in pharmaceuticals – comes from the autumn-flowering perennial plant known as Crocus sativus (the “saffron crocus”).

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

The dish looks good, but how do you rate Gordon Ramsay’s dance moves?

@gordonramsayofficial

Hey @tillyramsay did you say I can’t #dance ?? #fooddance #tiktokfood

♬ #FoodDance – neffatibrotherscomauwwkiss

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now

Previous story
Alberta’s top doctor says COVID active cases, hospitalizations continue to decline
Next story
Snow continues to fall on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, warning in effect

Just Posted

Crowds at English Bay were blasted with a large beam of light from an RCMP Air-1 helicopter on Friday, May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison
Loaded firearm leads to arrests in Vernon

A fire that destroyed the North Valley Gymnastics Club Oct. 31 has now been deemed suspicious. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon gymnastics fire deemed suspicious

Ground is broken along Silver Star Road Tuesday, Nov. 9, for a new multi-use path between Pleasant Valley Road and Blackcomb Way. On hand for ceremony are Vernon councillors Brian Quiring (from left), Kelly Fehr, Scott Anderson, Kari Gares, Mayor Victor Cumming, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu, Coun. Akbal Mund and Jordan Peterson, project engineer. (City of Vernon photo)
Ground broken on new Vernon transportation route

Vernon-based subscription box company Townships and Tales is committing 50 acts of kindness to mark World Kindness Day Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Vernon company completing 50 acts to mark World Kindness Day