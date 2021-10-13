Morning Start: Canada is home to the heaviest pumpkin in the world

Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s a bit chilly out there — today’s high is 8 C, with a 60 per cent chance of rain in the evening.

Fun fact: Canada is home to the heaviest pumpkin in the world

On Oct. 15, 2011, Jim and Kelsey Bryson presented a pumpkin at the Prince Edward County Pumpkinfest in Wellington, Ont., that weighed 824.86 kg (1,818 lb.). That pumpkin was named by Guinness World Records as the heaviest pumpkin in the world.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it

On Oct. 4, many were treated to the sight of a fireball lighting up the night sky, with images of a meteor sailing above Lake Louise striking awe.

Longtime Golden resident Ruth Hamilton, however, was fast asleep.

Or at least she was until she was roughly awoken by the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the sensation of debris on her face.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

They say that patience is a virtue

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now