(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Canadian youth set a world record for the longest line of carved pumpkins

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: Canadian youth set a world record for the longest line of carved pumpkins

In October 2013, Calgary youth from elementary schools, hockey teams and Girl Guides created 1,301 jack-o-lanterns and lined them up in a row, setting a Guinness World Record for the longest line of carved pumpkins.

The initiative was organized by Save-On-Foods, which saw employees assemble the jack-o-lanterns over the course of several hours into a single line at the Calgary Corn Maze Farm. The display measured almost 300 m in length.

“They really far exceeded the minimum and blew it out of the water,” said Guinness World Record adjudicator Michael Empric.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

Every Monday for 16 years, Flore Langeslag would make a trip to Burger Baron Kelowna to indulge in the burger joint’s iconic mushroom swiss burger.

The 78-year-old got her first taste of Burger Baron in 1970 at the Lethbridge, Alta., joint — one of the restaurant’s original locations.

“Our office, at 12 p.m., we would line up. All about 40 employees,” said Langeslag.

When she moved to Kelowna 28 years ago, she was surprised to discover that the town was home to a Burger Baron — the only one in the province at the time. However, for the last four years, Langeslag lived in Abbotsford and was forced to live without the quench that comes with every bite of a juicy Burger Baron burger.

“We just moved back from Abbotsford four weeks ago. Then I said to my husband, let’s go to Baron Burger,” she said.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

Just a couple of friendly foxes!

@ohmygoditstom

i love my home #explorebc #fyp #vancouver

♬ original sound – Tom Taylor

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now

Previous story
Should B.C. have paid sick leave laws? Can employers afford it? Not everyone agrees
Next story
Sheriff: Woman dead after Alec Baldwin fires movie set prop gun

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Canadian youth set a world record for the longest line of carved pumpkins

Vernon’s Ribbon of Green Trails Society’s vice-president has been exploring some local trails that are enjoyable for people on a scooter, electric wheelchair, using poles or a walker. (Contributed) Vernon’s Ribbon of Green Trails Society’s vice-president has been exploring some local trails that are enjoyable for people on a scooter, electric wheelchair, using poles or a walker. (Contributed)
More Vernon trail details for people with mobility issues

Last year, more than 80 parents braved sub-zero temperatures to stand in line at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary to ensure a Kindergarten spot for their children come September. Now, this first-come, first-served system is about to change. (Morning Star file photo)
COVID-19 exposures at two Vernon elementary schools

The Vernon Magnums Peewee football squad (white helmets) will play the middle game at 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park as all three Vernon and District Minor Football teams (Atoms at 10 a.m., Junior Bantams at 2 p.m.) play home games. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Football Day in Vernon Sunday