Morning Start: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Good morning and a very happy May the Fourth to all you Star Wars fans out there!

Fun fact: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

In honour of Star Wars Day, here’s a fun fact about our favourite Wookie.

According to Ben Burtt, who served as the sound designer for the majority of the franchise’s films, Chewbacca’s voice was brought to life by combining bits of sounds made by bears, walruses, lions, badgers and other animals.

“It’s a voice that’s manufactured completely out of animal sounds — principally bears — and synchronized with the performance that is shot during filming,” Burtt recalled.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

The 2021 year is one the Kelowna real estate industry hopes will never end.

In dramatic and unexpected fashion, the Okanagan real estate boom has taken a wild upswing dating back to early last fall, despite the impact of COVID-19, a boom cycle some experts say could extend for the rest of the decade.

While those selling land and housing are cashing in, affordability has reached a crisis point.

“I think when we look back at 2021 in the real estate industry, we are going to say it was a good time, but maybe the party ended too fast,” said Scott Brown, CEO of Epic Real Estate Solutions/Fifth Avenue.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

We could all use some extra love these days. If you’re feeling down or if you need a boost to get you through the day, here’s a cute little penguin reminding you that everything will be OK!

@itspuffpuff

I luv u 💖 #adorable #everythingwillbeok #ily

♬ original sound – Amy

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

