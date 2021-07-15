Morning Start: Cotton candy was invented by a dentist

Good morning and happy Thursday! It’s still pretty hot out there, but at least it’s not plus 40 C anymore, amirite?

Fun fact: Cotton candy was invented by a dentist

In 1897, American dentist William Morrison and confectioner John C. Wharton created the first electric candy machine, according to National Geographic.

Their invention, which worked like modern-day cotton candy machines, made its public appearance at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition of 1904, where they sold 68,655 helpings of cotton candy. The two packaged the goods in wooden boxes and marketed it as “fairy floss.”

It wasn’t until the 1920s when the term “cotton candy” came into use, coined by another American dentist by the name of Josef Lascaux. Lascaux sold cotton candy to his patients using a candy machine that was similar to Morrison and Wharton’s, which had a tendency to rattle, shake and fall apart.

In 1949, Gold Medal Products of Cincinnati added a spring-loaded base to the machine, paving the way for the modern-day cotton candy machine.

In case you missed it:

Five people are confirmed dead as a result of Monday’s (July 12) catastrophic crane collapse at a construction site in downtown Kelowna.

Specialized rescue crews from Vancouver helped recover the fifth victim’s body late Tuesday night, July 13, after four workers, including the crane operator, were confirmed dead earlier in the day.

Trending on TikTok:

This chihuahua’s got the beat!

