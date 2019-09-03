Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day. (Natalia Cuevas Huaico)

Morning Start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Fun Fact of the day:

The first-ever Labour Day?

Kids and teachers across Canada and the U.S. are heading back to school this morning after holding onto their final moments of summertime freedom on Monday: Labour Day.

But the holiday wasn’t created as a last hurrah for students; in 1872, the origins of Labour Day occurred when a parade was launched in support of the Toronto Typographical Union, which was striking for a 58-hour work week. Labour Day is a Canadian invention (you’re welcome, American schoolkids), and it’s been 125 years since the holiday was officially recognized.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Don’t let this sunny morning fool you, things are expected to take a turn. Environment Canada is calling for showers throughout the valley, and a risk of thunderstorms overnight.

In Kelowna: Sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon, and then a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening, and after midnight and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight with a low of 13 C.

In Vernon: A sunny start with increasing cloudiness this afternoon followed by a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. The high is 29 C. Humidex 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight, followed by a risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 13 C.

In Penticton: Sunny with clouds increasing this afternoon and then a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 13 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny with increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 31.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Skies to become partly cloudy after that, but with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches are also expected to develop overnight. Low 13 C.

Video of the Day:

This video doubles as a tip for how to walk your dog using the minimum amount of effort.

READ MORE: Vernon dance raising funds for late instructor’s favourite non-dancing event

WATCH: Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Central Okanagan schools leaders in B.C. French immersion, report states
Next story
Slow response to right whale plight could have impact on Canadian fisheries

Just Posted

Morning Start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

MacDonald scores in OT as Vernon beats Brooks

Vipers go 2-2 in pre-season play; start B.C. Hockey League regular season Friday in West Kelowna

Vernon seniors residence demands action on street problems from council

Vernon Pensioners Accommodation Society sends seven-page letter and multi-page petition to council

Vernon dance raising funds for late instructor’s favourite non-dancing event

Dancing in the Moonlight event honours Ruth Blencoe, who loved the Christmas Lunch

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Driver and horses safe after serious collision in Sicamous

Semi driver ticketed after a pickup towing a horse trailer collided with the semi, closing Highway 1

B.C. says salmon can now be transported over Fraser River landslide by truck

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has called the landslide a ‘crisis situation’

25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard

Authorities will search for the nine people still unaccounted for

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

Central Okanagan schools leaders in B.C. French immersion, report states

SD 23’s school body is almost 12 per cent French immersion

Mystery of the South Okanagan voices found on vintage tape deck uncovered

Darren Boyce bought what he believes is a early-to-mid 1960s tape deck from Value Village in June

Iconic South Okanagan eatery Theo’s changes hands

Greg Condonopoulos bought the iconic Penticton restaurant that he once managed

Most Read