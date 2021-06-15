(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Goosebumps helped scare off predators

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms later this afternoon.

Fun fact: Goosebumps helped scare off predators

According to George A. Bubenik, a physiologist and professor of zoology at the University of Guelph, we inherited goosebumps from our ancestors, who used the physiological phenomenon to their advantage.

But before we get into that, what exactly are goosebumps? Bubenik explains that the bumps are caused by “a contraction of miniature muscles that are attached to each hair. Each contracting muscle creates a shallow depression on the skin surface, which causes the surrounding area to protrude.”

This contraction causes the hair on the body to stand up whenever we’re cold. As the hair rises, this would have expanded our ancestors’ thick layers of hair, ultimately serving as insulation.

“The thicker the hair layer, the more heat is retained. In people this reaction is useless because we do not have a hair coat, but goosebumps persist nevertheless,” writes Bubenik.

Not only did goosebumps allow our hairy forefathers to stay warm, but the elevated hair would allow them to appear bigger, scaring off any predators on the prowl.

Bubenik points to the release of adrenaline as the main source of these responses. The stress hormone not only causes the contraction of skin muscles, but also influences many other body reactions, such as “when we feel cold or afraid,” and “if we are under stress and feel strong emotions, such as anger or excitement.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead inside of a truck outside a local business.

On Monday at around 12:45 p.m., police were called to a truck in a parking lot outside Buckerfields in West Kelowna for a report of a deceased woman. Officers have surrounded the truck with a tent.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

This was all of us, once upon a time ago.

@ranbomvideos #fypfypfypfypfypfypfypfypfypfypfyp #howyourday #fypシ ♬ gangstas paradise – favsoundds

