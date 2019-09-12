(Photo: Pixabay)

Morning Start: How long does it take to get a sunburn?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Things are heating up politically in Canada as the race towards the federal election has officially started. Parties will be doing all they can to avoid getting burned down the stretch (and you should, too).

Fun Fact of the day:

Summer is still hanging on by thread, but with temperatures dropping it’s easy to let your guard down when it comes to those UV rays. Exactly how quickly can a sunburn take effect, anyway?

In just 15 minutes, a tanning session can turn into a painful day-after. Skin can turn red in as little as 30 minutes after sun exposure, but most of the time it’ll creep up on you two to six hours later.

How does one avoid this? A lot depends on the UV index at the time of your sun exposure. UV is highest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daylight savings time, and between late spring and early summer (due to the position of the sun in those months). Cloud cover will partially block UV, but even an overcast day can leave you looking like a tomato…

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

With that in mind, we have some rays on the forecast for today, but also some clouds and a lower UV index than in previous weeks. Salmon Arm may also see some raindrops this afternoon.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The federal election officially kicked off yesterday, as Trudeau asked Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament as we race towards Oct. 21. Read the story here, and stay tuned to our webpage for ongoing election coverage.

Video of the day:

I will never not share a good boy as good as this.

READ MORE: Power restored to 120,000 hydro customers after transmission failure in northern B.C.

READ MORE: Marathon of Hope continues

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

 

Previous story
Trudeau election plane damaged in Victoria after media bus drives under wing
Next story
Bahamian Hurricane Dorian victims feel ‘overwhelming’ support in Kelowna

Just Posted

Win your way in to sold-out Buffy Sainte-Marie Vernon show

Documentary screening at library offers chance at two tickets to the show

Marathon of Hope continues in Vernon

Terry Fox Run goes Sunday at Marshall Field

Media fights publication ban on day three of Sagmoen trial in Vernon

The CBC and other media to challenge ban Wednesday afternoon

Cops for Kids to pedal into Vernon

The cyclists complete the final leg of their 1,000-km ride on Sunday

Armstrong Shamrocks set for Slovakia

International lacrosse friendly goes Monday, Sept 16, at the Hassen Arena

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Summerland to discuss health and wellness centre at UBCM Convention

Municipality and school board hope to identify partnership opportunities for proposed facility

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

PHOTOS: 4,200 senior athletes kick off the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna

Over 4,200 athletes from across the province are in Kelowna for the games this week

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Support rolling in for Lake Country couple who lost RV in suspicious fire

A GoFundMe has been started for Bob and Tracey Whyte

Penticton fire chief, disaster dog working in ‘extreme conditions’ in Bahamas

Pair working with the Burnaby firefighters Urban Search and Rescue team after in Dorian’s wake

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Most Read