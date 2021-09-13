According to an article by National Geographic, adoptions are fairly common among domestic animals and occasionally seen in the wild. (Pexels)

Morning Start: Humans aren’t the only species to adopt

Your Morning Start for Monday, Sept. 13.

Good morning, and happy Monday! Don’t forget to vote if you haven’t already!

Fun fact: Humans aren’t the only species to adopt.

Stories of dogs nursing baby animals back to health are actually more common than we think. According to an article by National Geographic, adoptions are fairly common among domestic animals and occasionally seen in the wild. Some examples include a dog that nursed a baby squirrel and a dog that watched over a baby owl.

Weather forecast by Environmental Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it…

After a relaxing evening Sept. 8 at a Salmon Arm eatery, the drive home for Phaedra Idzan, her spouse Ivan and a friend of theirs was anything but calming.

As Phaedra pulled up about 9:30 p.m. to a red light on 10th Street SW at the intersection with the Trans-Canada Highway, the highway light was clearly yellow. At the same time, she and Ivan could see a westbound transport truck heading for the light, clearly not slowing down.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

@annickdaout

#happydog #sheincares #poolday

♬ Happy Dog – DJ Moody

That’s all folks! Have a great day!

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
RCMP make 27 more arrests at B.C. old-growth logging blockades
Next story
Leaders in Ontario and B.C. as campaign enters final week

Just Posted

According to an article by National Geographic, adoptions are fairly common among domestic animals and occasionally seen in the wild. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Humans aren’t the only species to adopt

VSAR dispatched 22 search and rescue members to locate the couple. Teams from Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops also helped with the search. (Contributed)
Missing hikers in SilverStar area located, says Vernon Search and Rescue

Splatsin members and their supporters walk on Sept. 10, 2021, the last day of the five-day Walking Our Children’s Spirits Home Journey from the Kamloops residential school. Here they were walking the spirits of the children who died in Kamloops to meet the spirits of children at Splatsin’s Shihiya School in order to join past, present and future. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Hearts fill with emotion as children’s spirits return from Kamloops to Splatsin

Canada’s federal election is on Sept. 20. (File photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?