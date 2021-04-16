Morning Start: More human twins are being born now than ever before

Good morning and a happy Friday to all! It’s shaping up to be a warm weekend, although there’s a chance of showers across the board on Sunday. But don’t let that ruin your day. Go out and enjoy the sunshine!

Fun fact: More human twins are being born now than ever before

According to a March 2021 study by Oxford’s Human Reproduction journal, the global twinning rate has increased by a third since the 1980s. The rate has jumped from nine to 12 twin deliveries per 1,000 deliveries, which amounts to roughly 1.6 million twin pairs each year.

The study collected twinning rates for 165 countries from 2010 to 2015, comparing them to data from 112 countries from 1980 to 1985. For 74 of the 112 countries, the rate increase was more than 10 per cent.

Africa is the continent with the highest twinning rates, although the study notes that Europe, North America and Oceania are all on the rise. Asia and Africa are currently home to 80 per cent of all twin deliveries in the world.

According to the study, the growth in global twinning is peaking “at an unprecedented level” due to an increase in medically assisted reproduction in recent decades. A rise in medically assisted reproduction (MAR) and delayed childbearing has also fueled the increase in twinning rates in wealthier parts of the world, the study notes.

In a case of mistaken identity, a Kelowna yoga and dance studio has been on the receiving end of some nasty phone calls.

Move & Flow is a dance fitness and yoga studio in downtown Kelowna. Owner Sara Green Eddy said since news broke out about Flow Academy, a martial arts gym that is refusing vaccinated patrons, she said people have called, messaged and emailed them with “hateful” messages.

