Morning Start: Nearly 1 billion tonnes of food was wasted in 2019

Your morning start for Friday, April 23, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday to all! Enjoy the sunshine today, because there’s some rain in the forecast for the weekend.

Fun fact: Nearly 1 billion tonnes of food was wasted in 2019

In their 2021 Food Waste Index report that was published in March, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that around 931 million tonnes of food waste was generated in 2019.

Much of the discarded food from that year came from households, which accounted for 61 per cent of food waste. This was followed by 26 per cent from the foodservice industry and 13 per cent from retail. The findings suggest that 17 per cent of total global food production is being wasted.

The UNEP notes that eight to 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions are associated with food that is not consumed. UNEP executive director Inger Andersen said that if food loss and waste were a country, “it would be the third biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

An increasingly prominent Canadian anti-restriction activist drew a crowd at his Kelowna rally, inciting his supporters to violate COVID-19 health orders.

Chris “Sky” Saccoccia, known for making scenes at grocery stores, held a rally at Stuart Park on Thursday evening. He spoke to a crowd of a couple of hundred people from across the Thompson Okanagan region while live-streaming the event on the website Twitch.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

This dog is a whole Friday mood.

@q32reneking

#greenscreenvideo #happydog #happy #dog #fy

♬ original sound – DJ Moody

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read