Morning Start: Our nostrils split the workload

Your morning start for Friday, June 4, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! The wave of warm weather continues today, but the cooling trend is projected to begin tomorrow.

Fun fact: Our nostrils split the workload

Ever wonder why your nose gets stuffy one nostril at a time? According to Mental Floss, it’s because our nostrils split the workload.

Throughout the day, our nostrils operate within the nasal cycle, where they each alternate between congested and decongested.

Even if your nose isn’t congested, one nostril is doing most of the breathing work, while a much smaller amount of air passes through the other, as you breathe in and out through your nose.

“Every few hours, your autonomic nervous system, which takes care of your heart rate, digestion and other things you don’t consciously control, switches things up and your other nostril does all the heavy lifting for a little while,” states the article.

“The opening and closing of the two passages is done by swelling and deflating erectile tissue — the same stuff that’s at work when your reproductive organs are aroused — up in your nose.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

As Vernonites watch the mercury climb into the 30s, some have wondered when the beloved waterslide park is set to open.

The newly rebranded Splashdown Vernon, formerly Atlantis Waterslides, is gearing up to open its doors on Canada Day (July 1).

COVID-19 guidelines remain in place as directed by provincial health orders and are subject to change as defined by B.C.’s Restart Plan.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Here’s a video you didn’t know you needed in your life: a turtle grooving to the beat of ABBA while taking a shower.

@sabrinatangg

♬ Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) – ABBA

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Just Posted

Vernon city council approved a new seniors housing development slated for McCulloch Court that will add 48 one-bedroom units Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Contributed)
665 affordable rental units being built in Vernon, Lumby

Students, seniors, Indigenous people and homeless supported with basic necessity of shelter

RCMP officers will be patrolling North Okanagan lakes starting Friday, June 4, 2021. (RCMP photo)
RCMP boat patrols start today in the North Okanagan

With summer weather here, the RCMP will be making sure locals are enjoying the water safely and lawfully

Scott Bailey, 41, was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (Facebook)
Missing Vernon dad found dead

Scott Bailey, 41, was reported missing May 31

Mardan Lumber Sales on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen was destroyed in a fire June 3, 2021. (Kevin B Mcken photo)
Spallumcheen lumber yard fire continues to affect highway traffic

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect all day while emergency crews, BC Hydro remain on scene

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

Artist’s rendering of the Site C dam, the third hydro dam on the Peace River that started construction in 2015. (BC Hydrophoto)
FortisBC outlines renewable energy plan blueprint

Sees $100 billion savings in diversified approach rather than electrification option

Residents gather at Marine Park on June 2 to honour through dance and prayer the 215 children whose remains were recently located at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Gathering in Salmon Arm honours ‘tiny ancestors’ at Kamloops residential school site

People gather to honour children who died, speaker urges participants to never forget them

(File photo)
Kelowna man arrested after allegedly driving into cars, lamp post

RCMP say the man was allegedly impaired

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The question of does Canada still need another pipeline outside of Line 3 and Trans Mountain was one federal officials asked days after United States President Joe Biden cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Does Canada need another pipeline, feds ask days after Biden cancels Keystone XL

Western Canada’s oil and gas sector see cancellation as a blow to a reeling industry

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Flooding is shown on a highway near Duncan, B.C., on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

Flood warnings for sections of the Skeena, Stikine and Tuya rivers, flood watches for several others

