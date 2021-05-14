(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Scotland’s national animal is the unicorn

Your morning start for Friday, May 14, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday! We’re in for some lovely weather this weekend — 24 C today, 27 C tomorrow and 29 C on Sunday!

Fun fact: Scotland’s national animal is the unicorn

Scotland is no stranger to folklore and mythical creatures. The country is home to the legend of the Loch Ness Monster, the world-renowned fabled beast.

Surprisingly enough, the country’s legendary loch dweller wasn’t selected as its national animal. That honour instead went to the unicorn, the mythical horse-like creature who has a large single-horn spiraling from its forehead.

According to visitscotland.com, the unicorn was a symbol of purity, innocence, masculinity and power in Celtic mythology. The reason why this enchanting beast was selected to represent Scotland may be due to the “tales of dominance and chivalry associated with the unicorn.”

“Unicorns have been linked to Scotland for centuries,” states the website. “While the animal is mythological, the ideals it represents are what make it a perfect fit as the national animal for Scotland, and because like this proud beast — Scots would fight to remain unconquered.”

The unicorn first appeared on the Scottish royal coat of arms in the 12th century, which was added on by William I. Gold chains featuring images of the unicorn on them emerged when King James III was in power in the 15th century. The Scottish Royal Arms had two unicorns supporting a shield under the reign of James VI of Scotland in 1603.

“The unicorn was believed to be the strongest of all animals — wild and untamed, and that it could only be humbled by a virgin maiden. It is possible that the entrapment symbolises the power of the Scottish kings — they were strong enough to tame even a unicorn,” states the website.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A pair of Shuswap Nation brothers are going through UBC Okanagan’s nursing program together, thanks to some sibling inspiration.

Adrian Van de Mosselaer played professional hockey in the American Hockey League with the Ontario Reign, a team affiliated with the NHL’s L.A. Kings.

When his professional hockey career wrapped up in 2014, he didn’t quite know where to go next. For years, he had been thinking of going back to school, checking in every year with UBCO’s Aboriginal Programs and Services staff but never actually registered for classes.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Who knew Terry Crews had moves?

@terrycrews wow.. Jonathan teaching me some MOVES!🔥😂 @justmaiko @theshluvfamily ♬ sonido original – Mortifero Guiira 🔥

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TV show spreading news of daring B.C. river rescue across the world
Next story
Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Scotland’s national animal is the unicorn

Your morning start for Friday, May 14, 2021

A brown bear and two cubs were spotted near Killiney Beach May 10. (Michael Dick photo)
Warm spring brings bears out earlier in Okanagan

Residents urged to keep their garbage secure until the morning of pickup

The spectacular Okanagan Rail Trail from Coldstream. (Linda Busch photo)
Get Outdoors! And explore North Okanagan trails

But, remember to uphold good trail etiquette

A Vernon councillor is facing potential legal action from a former city councillor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Diversity debate leaves Vernon politician threatened with legal action

Coun. Dalvir Nahal alleged to have defamed a former politician, who is seeking concessions

District of Coldstream municipal offices. (Morning Star file photo)
Coldstream staff recommend cutting outdated, conflicting policies

A staff report also calls for Kal Lak access protections in the next Official Community Plan

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

The Greater Victoria School District continues to face backlash over its wording and approach to Indigenous learners in its 2021-2022 budget talks. (Black Press Media file photo)
School district’s approach to Indigenous learners leaves Victoria teachers ‘disgusted’

Backlash grows over ‘pattern of colonial thinking permeating the leadership’

Joyce and John Henderson were among 25 British Columbians named 2021 BC Achievement Community Award winners by the BC Achievement Foundation. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm couple recognized for their decades of contributions to community

Joyce and John Henderson receive provincial achievement award

Italian-Canadian prisoners at the Kananaskis prisoner of war camp in Alberta. (University of Calgary/Contributed)
Italian moved to Okanagan with hope; he ended up being sent to a WWII internment camp

Raymond Lenzi shares his grandfather’s story ahead of Canada’s planned formal apology to Italian-Canadians

Phil Hotzon gets surprised with a brand new e-bike after family and friends raise money to replace his broken one (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News).
Friends and family rally to replace Kelowna man’s broken electric tricycle

After crashing his e-bike into Mill Creek, loved ones raised fundraised and replaced it

Then-minister Rich Coleman, escorted by Victoria Police, makes his way to the east wing amid a protest blocking the legislature entrances before the throne speech in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. money laundering inquiry testimony ends today with reappearance of Rich Coleman

Responsible for the gaming file off and on from 2001 to 2013, Coleman been recalled after his initial testimony to the Cullen Commission last month

Colin Dowler rests in hospital recuperating from wounds suffered from a grizzly bear attack north of Campbell River. He was able to end the struggle by stabbing the bear in the neck with a knife like the one he is holding. Photo submitted
‘Bad-ass dude that took on a grizzly bear’ doesn’t let 2019 B.C. attack bring him down

Campbell River’s Colin Dowler gets on with his life as his rehabilitation continues

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Meeting police chance to get sense of ‘frustrating’ gang violence situation: minister

Mike Farnworth met with police representatives Thursday following a recent spate of shootings

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue manager Ken Neden, as he goes over the events of the Qualicum Falls river rescue on Dec. 12, 2020, for a United Kingdom television program “Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera’. (Mandy Moraes photo)
TV show spreading news of daring B.C. river rescue across the world

Arrowsmith SAR trio share their accounts for ‘Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera’

Most Read