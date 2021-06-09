Morning Start: Sweat is odourless

Good morning and happy Wednesday! The cool, wet trend continues today. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today, with a risk of a thunderstorm later this afternoon.

Fun fact: Sweat is odourless

According to a 2017 article published in Medical News Today, sweat is virtually odourless. Rather, that unpleasant stench that you may smell when you’re sweaty is the bacteria on your skin breaking down your sweat into acids, eventually causing the stink — also known as body odour.

Body odour can be linked to the apocrine glands, which are located in the breasts, genital area, eyelids, armpits and ear.

Apocrine glands are mainly responsible for body odour “because the sweat they produce is high in protein, which bacteria can break down easily,” writes Adam Felman, the article’s author and editor for Medical News Today.

Interior Health’s chief medical health officer has been arrested in Kelowna on two charges for sex crimes against a child.

The Alberta RCMP confirmed to Black Press Media that Dr. Albert de Villiers, the health authority’s top doctor, was arrested on one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference on Tuesday afternoon (June 8) in Kelowna.

Both charges are out of Grande Prairie, Alta, where de Villiers previously worked as that province’s north zone lead medical health officer.

