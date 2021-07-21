Morning Start: The first use of OMG was in 1917

Good morning and happy Wednesday! A special air quality statement is in effect for the next 24 hours for the Okanagan, due to the wildfire smoke circulating across the province. Wildfire smoke can seriously harm your health, so try your best to limit your time outside.

Fun fact: The first use of OMG was in 1917

According to the Atlantic, the first use of the Oh My God (OMG) acronym was in 1917, with the recipient being none other than Winston Churchill.

In a letter to Churchill, British Navy Admiral John Arbuthnot Fisher used OMG in the following sentence: “I hear that a new order of Knighthood is on the tapis—O.M.G.(Oh! My God!)­—Shower it on the Admiralty!”

In case you’re wondering, “on the tapis” is Victorian slang for “on the table” or “under consideration.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

A 15-year-old girl is dead following a Monday evening crash at Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive in Kelowna.

Kelowna Mounties responded to reports of a collision at the intersection at around 9:15 p.m. According to police, a car was making a left-hand turn from Harvey Avenue onto Dilworth Drive when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle, which then struck two pedestrians at the corner of the intersection.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Plaid never looked so good.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now