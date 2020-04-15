Morning Start: The inventor of the frisbee turned into a frisbee after he died

Happy hump day! Today’s forecast is 14 degrees and sunny. Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day:

The inventor of the frisbee was turned into a frisbee after he died.

“Steady Ed” Headrick invented the frisbee in the 1950s, then went on to invent the sport of disc golf in the 1970s. “He lived for frisbee,” his wife said of the inventor of the classic American toy. When he died in 2002, his final wish was to have his ashes turned into, what else, but a frisbee. His son said it was his father’s dream that they play with him after death and that he might even accidentally end up on someone’s roof.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The weather is just getting better and better.

In case you missed it:

It’s been one year since a shooting spree shook the community of Penticton, and one year later the trial for the man charged remains ongoing.

‘Community reeling after shooting spree’ reads the front cover headline of the Penticton Western News on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

At the time, RCMP called it a ‘dark day’.

One year later after the tragic shooting spree in Penticton https://t.co/9tCsBIL2vi — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) April 15, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Environment Canada weather