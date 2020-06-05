Morning Start: The inventor of the slapshot played in the Coloured Hockey League

Plans for a return to play this summer have been in the works for major sports leagues like the NHL and NBA. Before we get there, let’s take a look at the man who invented the ice hockey slapshot.

Fun Fact of the day: the man who invented the slapshot

In hockey lore, credit for the invention of the slapshot is typically given to Bernard “Boom Boom” Geoffrion,” who played for the Montreal Canadiens in the 1950s and 60s.

However, as historians George and Darril Fosty state in their book Black Ice: The Lost History of the Coloured Hockey League of the Maritimes, the first player to use the slapshot technique was Eddie Martin of the Halifax Eureka in 1906.

The Coloured Hockey League of the Maritimes was an all-black men’s hockey league founded by black baptists and intellectuals in Halifax in 1895. More than 400 black Canadian players from across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island played in the league, and play was known to be fast, physical and innovative.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Some Canadian seniors will be receiving a one-time COVID-19 relief payment, the federal government announced yesterday. Seniors who already receive old-age security benefits will receive $300, while those who are on the guaranteed income supplement will receive an additional $200.

Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July https://t.co/YQbLsH2HJG — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) June 4, 2020

Video of the day:

Hundreds of people turned out to a Kamloops Black Lives Matter rally in Riverside Park yesterday, despite the fact organizers cancelled the event after receiving criticism on social media because people of colour were not involved with the planning process.

READ MORE: Regional District of Kootenay Boundary rescinds all Grand Forks-area evacuation orders

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weather