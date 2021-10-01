Morning Start: The letter “e” is the most common letter and appears in 11 per cent of all English words

Good morning, and happy Friday! Can you believe it is October?

Fun fact: The letter “e” is the most common letter and appears in 11 per cent of all English words.

The letter “e” is the most commonly used vowel in the English language, according to Oxford. The next most frequent letter is “a”, which appears in almost 8.5 per cent of all words. The least popular letter is “q”, which appears in only 0.19 per cent of words.

A Kelowna man is making a final effort to save his property from being demolished and remediated.

Janusz Grelecki, the owner of 424 Gibson Road, is taking the City of Kelowna to court after the city ordered him to demolish the home due to its “unsightly” appearance and deteriorating state. The city made the decision at a council meeting on Aug. 23 after staff said they have tried for more than a decade to get Grelecki to finish renovations and clean up his home.

That’s all folks! Have a great day and a wonderful weekend!

