Morning Start: The mantis shrimp’s punch has the force of a bullet

Expect a warm and sunny Tuesday — if the sunlight can pierce through the thick smoke, that is. No rain is in the forecast for today or the next three days, but there is a slight chance of some showers towards the end of the week.

Fun fact: The mantis shrimp’s punch has the force of a bullet

It may be small, but is sure is mighty. The mantis shrimp has quite the punch, smashing its victims’ shells with the force of a .22 calibre bullet, according to New Scientist.

You’d think it’s because it has strong muscles, but the mantis shrimp’s arms are actually naturally spring-loaded, which helps it swing its club fists up to 23 metres per second.

In case you missed it: Canada advanced to Olympic women’s soccer final with 1-0 win over United States

Canada’s women’s soccer team is on its way to win gold.

Early on Monday morning (Aug. 2), the team won 1-0, edging out the United States during the semifinal game.

That means the Canadians will win their third Olympic medal in soccer. In 2012 during the London Games and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, the team won bronze. But this time, the team said they wanted an upgrade.

“Back-to-back bronzes, we were kind of sick of that,” team captain Christine Sinclair said.

“And this team, I mean, wow, what a performance, what a fight. Just so proud of our team, and one more to go.”

