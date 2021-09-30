(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The shortest cow ever stood 20 inches tall

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! If you can believe it, it’s the final day of September. It’s also the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Consider using this day to read and reflect upon the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s 94 Calls to Action.

Fun fact: The shortest cow ever stood 20 inches tall

Measuring at 50.8 cm (20 inches) in height and weighing just 26 kg (57 lb.), a Bhutanese cow named Rani held the Guinness World Record title of the shortest cow ever.

Rani lived on a farm near Dhaka, Bangladesh, and according to Guinness, her short stature was caused by genetic inbreeding, which made it unlikely for her to grow any bigger.

Shortest #cow ever – Rani: 50.80 cm (1 ft 8 in) 🇧🇩

She was nearly two years old when she claimed the title of the shortest cow in the world earlier this year. She quickly became an internet sensation, and at one point, 20,000 people visited the farm to see her and take selfies with her.

Sadly, Rani died on Aug. 19 after suffering stomach swelling.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

Sept. 30, marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, formerly called Orange Shirt Day, a day designed to honour and remember those who have been affected by the residential school system.

Orange Shirt Day was first started by Phyllis Webstad in 2013. Webstad attended St. Joseph’s Mission, a residential school in Williams Lake at six years old.

She was wearing an orange shirt when she arrived at the school, which was then taken away by school officials.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

Would you ever go skydiving from a hot air balloon?

Would you go skydiving from a hot air balloon??? @freddychase

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

