(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The world’s heaviest pumpkin weighs more than a small car

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: The world’s heaviest pumpkin weighs more than a small car

On Sept. 26, Italian farmer Stefano Cutrupi presented his super-sized pumpkin at the 10th edition of the Campionato della Zuccone pumpkin festival in Peccioli, Italy.

During the event, his pumpkin, which weighed 1,226 kg (2,702 lb.), was declared by Guinness World Record as the heaviest pumpkin in the world. To give you an idea of the pumpkin’s weight, the 2019 Nissan Micra weighs 1,044 kg (2,302 lb.).

“At the time of the weigh-in, I had my back to the screen,” said Cutrupi.

“When my friends and the audience saw the weight, they swept me up in celebration. At that moment I knew I had made it. I screamed until I lost my voice.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

A Kelowna community member is putting together a gift basket for a local business that was tagged with racist graffiti.

Danielle Kozek, a Realtor at Royal Lepage Kelowna, posted on Facebook asking for community donations to put together a gift basket for the owners and staff at Bon Ga, a local Korean restaurant on Glenmore Road. Bon Ga was vandalized on Saturday morning, Oct. 30, with swastikas, expletives and racist messaging, prompting an RCMP investigation into the incident.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

Guaranteed to put a smile on your face!

@chipmunksoftiktok

Happy Halloween from Squishy and all of her chipmunk friends, Fill the cheeks #fyp #halloween #trickortreat #animalsoftiktok #squishy #chipmunks

♬ original sound – Chipmunks of TikTok

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now

Previous story
Letter to deputy minister latest step protesting B.C. Public Service vaccine mandate
Next story
B.C. auditor calls for better fraud risk measures at public sector organizations

Just Posted

The City of Vernon’s fall clear bag leaf pick-up program will be handled by Waste Connections of Canada on designated garbage days from Nov. 15-19. (Pixabay photo)
City of Vernon rakes in leaves pick-up

Coldstream’s Isaac Olson (with ball, playing for the Fulton Maroons in 2018), has been selected from Canada’s Men’s 7s rugby squad to join the Men’s 15s team for a two-game exhibition tour of Europe this month. (Morning Star - file photo)
Coldstream rugger earns Canadian rugby call

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s heaviest pumpkin weighs more than a small car

The North Okanagan Hospice Society is raising funds with an online silent auction of this Passage Through painting and book, Leah’s Gift. (Destanne Norris)
Auction highlights need for grief services in North Okanagan