(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Whenever you shuffle a deck of cards, you create a combination that never existed

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Cinco de Mayo to all those who are celebrating! Despite the clouds, we’re in for some pleasantly warm weather today.

Fun fact: Whenever you shuffle a deck of cards, you create a combination that never existed

According to American mathematician Francis Su of California’s Harvey Mudd College, you make history every time you shuffle a deck of cards.

A deck of 52 cards can be arranged in 52 factorial — or 52! — which is calculated as 52 x 51 x 50 … x 2 x 1. That equals a very large number, far bigger than 8 x 10^67.

“How big is this number? Well, someone shuffling a deck of cards once per second since the beginning of the universe (believed to be about 14 billion years ago) would not have shuffled the deck more than 10^18 times,” states the department. “Thus it is quite likely that any given configuration achieved through random shuffling has never appeared before in the history of shuffling!

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

While the City of Kelowna is touting e-scooters as a viable new way to get around town, they are posing new obstacles for some residents with disabilities.

Under a three-year provincial pilot program, Kelowna residents and tourists are now allowed to use the city’s road and shared-pathway networks to scoot around on shared or privately-owned electric scooters.

For Spring Hawes, who lives with tetraplegia and uses a wheelchair to get around, the scooter sharing programs are presenting an issue — specifically regarding parking. She says for herself and other Kelowna residents with disabilities, improperly parked e-scooters can limit already restricted means of transportation.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Enjoy this cute video of Frank the pug roaming around in his new hat-shell.

@frankthepug12521

Frank the turtle… I mean Pug #frankthepug #pug #puppy #foryourpage #turtle #turtlepug #funny #fyp #doggy

♬ the final brain cell – It’s ya girl UwU

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic
Next story
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies

Just Posted

Newly promoted Staff Sergeant Steven Mancini has taken the lead in overseeing the day-to-day rural policing operations within the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. (Contributed)
New RCMP boots on the ground in North Okanagan

Rural commander looking after Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, and Spallumcheen

A semi-truck drives off Highway 97 Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Tanker drives off Vernon highway

Traffic unaffected after Wednesday morning incident

From top left (clockwise) Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz and Nicole Bell are still missing from the Shuswap and North Okanagan – Caitlin, Ashley and Deanna for five years, Nicole for four. (Photos contributed)
Five years pass with no peace for families of North Okanagan-Shuswap missing women

Families united in wish for more resources to find women, find justice

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Whenever you shuffle a deck of cards, you create a combination that never existed

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Enderby city council approved a request from the Enderby Farmer’s Market to close portions of the downtown area to traffic, in order to make way for weekly farmer’s markets from May 7 to Oct. 22, 2021. (File photo)
Enderby to close downtown area for weekly pedestrian farmer’s markets

Cliff Avenue and Belvedere Street will be partially closed every Friday from May 7 to Oct. 22 this year

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Growlers of Penticton’s finest craft beer are displayed on Okanagan Lake beach where they can now be consumed legally. (Ale Trail photo)
Booze on beaches is underway in Penticton

As of May 1 to October, you can bring alcohol to designated beaches and parks

Quails’ Gate wine bottles. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna winery named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for fifth year

This is the fifth consecutive year that the winery has received the national honour

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
South Okanagan RCMP launch search after pellet gun allegedly fired near woman

A witness overheard what sounded like an air gun being discharged and something hit the water

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after B.C. river could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

Trish Hurtubise was drawn into Shirley Ann Soosay’s story in a startling personal fashion when she discovered her own DNA loosely connected her with the murdered, unclaimed woman. (Contributed)
Princeton woman key to naming victim in 40 year old murder

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

File
Violent crime up by 233% in Keremeos over first three months of 2021

An increase in assaults led the spike in crimes

The ospreys in this photo are working on a nest beside Skimikin Lake on April 23, 2021. While just two ospreys can be seen, there is a third adult crouched deep inside the nest. (John Woods photo)
Osprey-watching provides Shuswap photographer with unexpected observation

Ospreys carrying branches a common sight in Salmon Arm skies

Joanne Jankowski is the winner of SASCU’s Leave Your Legacy Project art contest at Eagle River Secondary. The Grade 12 grad will get to complete a mural at the school, with the project funded by SASCU. (Contributed)
Sicamous grad student given opportunity to leave legacy

Joanne Jankowski winner of SASCU Leave Your Legacy Project art contest at Eagle River Secondary

Most Read