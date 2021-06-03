(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! We’re in for another hot one today — temperatures are projected to reach a high of 29 C.

Fun fact: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

In 1992, Jerry Seinfeld asked the million dollar question: “what’s the deal with airplane food?”

Well, Jerry, a 2010 study by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics might have the answer for you.

The study — featured in a 2015 article published in the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) — found that “the combination of dryness and low pressure reduces the sensitivity of your taste buds to sweet and salty foods by around 30 per cent.”

While we lose our sweet and salty senses, “sour, bitter and spicy flavours are almost unaffected.”

In the same article, author Katia Moskvitch notes that the atmosphere inside the cabin affects our sense of smell first, and as the plane gets higher, both the air pressure and humidity levels in the cabin drops.

“At about 30,000 feet, humidity is less than 12 per cent,” she writes.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Diana Stirling, owner of LocoLanding Adventure Park, is speaking out after one of her teenage staff was brought to tears by a customer who berated her for enforcing the park’s mask policy on Monday (May 31).

“Yesterday was one the hardest days in our business. We were blasted in person and online for our mask policy, over and over,” said Stirling.

“One mom made my staff break down and cry — all because her six year old can’t go on one one of our attractions unless she wears a mask.”

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Camping season is approaching. Why not give this approach to making smores a try?

@camilledembski_ #fyp #smores #campfire #smorescone #summer2021 #fun #hack #lifehack2021 ♬ good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay man needs double-lung transplant
Next story
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Just Posted

A fire at a sawmill on Highway 97 and Grandview Flats Road has closed the road. (Dylan Mahzorhaal photo)
Fire closes Highway 97 north-west of Vernon

Blaze at lumber yard has motorists turning around

Scott Bailey, 41, was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (Facebook)
Search for missing Vernon man turns to mountains

Friends and family continue search efforts for father of three who was last seen May 31

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: False alarm for RV fire on Highway 97 north of Vernon

RV ‘blaze’ turns out to be steam coming from engine

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

File photo The use of sprinkler in the regional district will be restricted during Stage 2 Watering Restriction.
No outdoor watering for Grindrod water customers

High turbidity, demand has plant operating at half speed

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

A survey of Penticton youth show that of those surveyed, over 23 per cent have experienced homelessness at some point. (File photo)
1.6 % Penticton youth are experiencing homelessness

Of youth who participated in survey, 23.9% experienced homelessness at some point

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and door of a vehicle after Brothers Keepers member Jaskeert Kalkat, 23, was killed during a shooting in Burnaby on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading

‘Gangsters become so hunted that they feel they have to eliminate their rivals before they get killed themself,’ says former Vancouver police Insp. Michael Porteous

Residents of a Winnipeg Street apartment complex were evacuated after a fire broke out in the parkade area Wednesday night. The fire was limited to a storage room. (Penticton Fire Department)
Fire at downtown Penticton apartment complex

Residents evacuated while firefighters knock down storage room blaze

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Professional self-discipline groups being reduced from 20 to six

Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)
Kelowna man charged with murder, victim identified

Lorence Earl Williams, subject of a brief manhunt this week, charged with second-degree murder

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)
Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Emergency Health Services say they received a 911 call June 1 at 3:35 p.m. from a woman who had fallen but was in stable condition at Metrotown SkyTrain station. (Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.)
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip

Union president Troy Clifford says B.C.’s poorly managed paramedic staffing system is to blame

The Okanagan Skaha School District has acquired its first electric bus. The bus will be at the school district’s Summerland Yard. (Contributed)
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Okanagan Skaha School District to transition away from diesel buses

Most Read