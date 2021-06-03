Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Good morning and happy Thursday! We’re in for another hot one today — temperatures are projected to reach a high of 29 C.

Fun fact: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

In 1992, Jerry Seinfeld asked the million dollar question: “what’s the deal with airplane food?”

Well, Jerry, a 2010 study by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics might have the answer for you.

The study — featured in a 2015 article published in the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) — found that “the combination of dryness and low pressure reduces the sensitivity of your taste buds to sweet and salty foods by around 30 per cent.”

While we lose our sweet and salty senses, “sour, bitter and spicy flavours are almost unaffected.”

In the same article, author Katia Moskvitch notes that the atmosphere inside the cabin affects our sense of smell first, and as the plane gets higher, both the air pressure and humidity levels in the cabin drops.

“At about 30,000 feet, humidity is less than 12 per cent,” she writes.

Diana Stirling, owner of LocoLanding Adventure Park, is speaking out after one of her teenage staff was brought to tears by a customer who berated her for enforcing the park’s mask policy on Monday (May 31).

“Yesterday was one the hardest days in our business. We were blasted in person and online for our mask policy, over and over,” said Stirling.

“One mom made my staff break down and cry — all because her six year old can’t go on one one of our attractions unless she wears a mask.”

Read the full story here.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

