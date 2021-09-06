Morning Start: You lose up to 30 per cent of your taste buds during a flight

Dryness experienced at high elevation and low pressure reduces the sensitivity of a person’s taste buds to sweet and salty foods by about 30 per cent, according to a BBC article. Sour, bitter and spicy flavours are almost unaffected. The dry cabin air also affects our ability to smell, reducing our ability to taste further.

The Capital News has chosen to run this letter from a Kelowna General Hospital nurse anonymously after verifying their identity. The writer requested anonymity due to fear of repercussions from their employer.

To the 1,000 or so protesting outside Kelowna General Hospital on Wednesday — we see you.

How could we not? The screaming, yelling, honking. It’s hard to miss.

You were seeking more attention, and you got it. Congratulations. You live in a free society, and you got noticed. We saw you.

