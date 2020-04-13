(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Your cellphone carries more germs than a toilet seat

Your morning start for Monday, April 13

Happy Easter Monday!

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know cellphones are dirtier than toilet seats?

While it’s unlikely that they cause cancer or spark a fire at a gas station as popular lore might suggest, mobile devices have been found to be loaded with bacteria. According to some research by British scientists, the average cell phone carries 18 times more potentially harmful germs than the toilet handle in a men’s restroom. When was the last time you disinfected your phone?

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The weather has become tolerable as we inch closer to spring.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The Kelowna RCMP have located and recovered a backpack full of medical equipment that was stolen from BC Emergency Health Services in Kelowna on April 11.

Video of the day:

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

