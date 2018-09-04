Morrow announces run for Vernon council seat

Vernon businessman Jamie Morrow has declared a run for a seat on Vernon council.

Morrow said his experience and background qualify him for the role.

“I am a business professional proudly living in Vernon. I have grown up in Vernon graduating from Vernon Secondary School. I am also a proud graduate of Okanagan College here in Vernon and spent time as President of the Okanagan College Alumni Association,” Morrow said.

“I believe I have the experience, skills and background to be your Councillor. I have over 25 years of business management and leadership experience through my career with a number of diverse businesses including previously owning and operating two businesses in BC. Specifically related to municipal politics, I have previous council experience having served on council in the Kootenays and was proud to contribute to my community through my position on Council.”

Morrow is married to Jane and has two sons, Daniel and James.

“Professionally, I work at Okanagan College, specifically in the School of Business. One of my main responsibilities is recruiting students to Okanagan College from within and outside of our community,” Morrow said.

“I have been approached by many of our fine citizens this year to run for council. In my many talks and discussions with people here is what I am hearing and I agree.”

What would he like to see in Vernon over the next four years and beyond?

“I believe that we live in a beautiful community. My family and I have been a part of Vernon for over 40 years and I would love to have the opportunity to play a larger role in helping shape the future of our city,” he said.

“I, like you, would love to see Vernon continue to grow as a vibrant and healthy community. A community that enhances the quality of life of its citizens and is a home where our children and grandchildren can stay and raise their families.”

Morrow added that he believes Vernon can have a community that:

• is safe, secure and affordable

• is dynamic, with a vibrant and resilient economy, and has ample employment opportunities for all

• is one where real collaboration exists between various stakeholder groups

• has adequate and easily accessible recreation facilities to meet the diverse needs of its citizens

• is where culture and arts are actively promoted and appreciated