Most dangerous intersections revealed for pedestrians in the Okanagan

ICBC releases accident stats collected between 2013 and 2017

ICBC has broken down in communities across B.C. where pedestrians appear to be in most danger of being hit by vehicles.

The numbers related to Vernon, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Penticton may not come as a big surprise to local drivers.

The stats were compiled from 2013 to 2017, and can be found here.

The most hazardous intersections for pedestrians across the Okanagan breaks down as follows:

Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue intersection in Kelowna.

Kelowna

Cooper Rd. & Harvey Ave. – 8 crashes

Spall Rd. & Springfield Rd. – 7

Gordon Dr. & Harvey Ave. – 6

Highway 33 & Rutland Rd. – 6

Ballou Rd. & Glenmore Rd. & Kane Rd. – 4

Cedar Ave. & KLO Rd. & Lakeshore Rd. & Pandosy Rd. – 4

Lawrence Ave. & Water St. – 4

Pandosy Rd. & Sutherland Ave. – 4

25 Avenue and 43 Street in Vernon.

Vernon

25 Ave. & 43 St. – 4 crashes

25 Ave. & 32 St. & Turning Lane – 3

30 Ave. & 33 St. – 3

Penticton

Forestbrook Dr. & Government St. – 4 crashes

Forestbrook Drive and Government Street intersection in Penticton.

Bennett Ave. & Calgary Ave. & Main St. – 3

Brunswick St. & Westminster Ave. West – 2

Green Ave West & Skaha Lake Rd. – 2

Kinney Ave. & Main St.- 2

West Kelowna

Butt Rd. & Highway 97 & Turning Lane – 4 crashes

Butt Road and Highway 97 intersection in West Kelowna.

Daimler Dr. & Highway 97 & Turning Lane – 3

Butt Rd. & Old Okanagan Highway – 2

Elliott Road & Main St. – 2

Main St. & Old Okanagan Rd. – 2

Shannon Lake Road & Shannon Way – 2

Lake Country

Hill Road and Highway 97 & Okanagan Centre Road East – 2 crashes


Most dangerous intersections revealed for pedestrians in the Okanagan

