This house on Hobson Road in Kelowna was assessed at $10.3 million, making it the most expensive home in the city, according to BC Assessment. (Image: Google Maps)

Most expensive property in Okanagn is a $10.3 M home in Kelowna

Single-family homes in Kelowna had an average assessed value $629,000, a slight drop from 2018

The most expensive residential property in the Okanagan is located in Kelowna.

According to the Thompson Okanagan 2020 Property Assessment, a mansion at 4358 Hobson Road is valued at a whopping $10.3 million.

Ranking second on the list is a mansion at 12990 Pixton Road in Lake Country, valued at $10.2 million.

The third is a property in the city of West Kelowna at 1683 Pritchard Drive. That house is valued at $9.6 million.

READ MORE: Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

According to BC Assessment, the value of single-detached houses in the Kelowna/Okanagan areas have fluctuated, however on average the city of Kelowna has seen a drop of two per cent from July 1, 2018, to July 1, 2019.

In July of 2018 single-family homes in Kelowna had an average assessed value of $643,000 and on July 1, 2019, the value dropped to $629,000.

In the next few days, owners of more than 280,000 properties throughout the Thompson Okanagan will begin to receive their 2020 assessment notices, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2019.

“For the Okanagan region, the majority of home owners can expect to see stable values with slight changes from last year,” said Okanagan area deputy assessor Tracy Wall. “Commercial and industrial properties have shown increases, especially in the North Okanagan.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s most expensive home assessed at $10.5 million

“Throughout the Thompson, the majority of homeowners can expect an increase in value compared to last year,” said Thompson area deputy assessor Tracy Shymko. “Comparing July 2018 and July 2019, home values have risen consistently for most of Kamloops and the Thompson with a few communities seeing increases slightly higher than others, especially in Clinton, Lillooet, Ashcroft and Lytton.”

BC Assessment’s website at bcassessment.ca includes more details about 2019 assessments, property information and trends such as lists of 2019’s top valued residential properties across the province.

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral
Next story
Vernon hospital delivers New Year’s baby to Lake Country couple

Just Posted

Owner of Vernon’s first board game café a lifelong gamer

The Boarding House Café opened doors on 31st Avenue on Dec. 23

Vernon Optometry bringing 2020 into focus with green technology

Clinic installed 100 solar panels in fall 2019; will soon be fully carbon neutral

Water advisory in effect for Grindrod

Power outages interrupt water service for area

Vernon hospital delivers New Year’s baby to Lake Country couple

First baby born at VJH this decade is a boy!

Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

Power restored to 93% of customers: BC Hydro

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

PHOTOS: Emcon Services hard at work on the highways

Photos from avalanche control work west of Revelstoke

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Early polar bear swim for elk at B.C. lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

Property values decrease in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan Similkameen

BC Assessment values have been sent out to property owners

Most Read