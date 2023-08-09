Alishia Lemp was found dead in a Vernon hotel room in 2020. (Facebook photo)

Alishia Lemp was found dead in a Vernon hotel room in 2020. (Facebook photo)

Motel murder trial date set in Vernon

Paige Howse facing second degree murder of Kelowna’s Alishia Lemp

A trial is going ahead for the murder of a woman in a Vernon motel in 2020.

Paige Courtney Howse is accused in the death of 34-year-old Alishia Lemp of Kelowna.

Howse, 30, was arrested by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit in Surrey on Sept. 24, 2021 and was formally charged the same day.

She faces second degree murder charges following the suspicious death at the Best Value Inn and Suites on Feb. 28, 2020.

Howse is set for trial by jury on Oct. 23, 2023.

An obituary for Lemp describes her as an extroverted and adventurous young woman who loved to travel, “especially with her beloved Yorkie, ‘Soup.”

Howse’s court records show she has previously faced weapon charges and charges of arson and motor vehicle theft. She has made appearances in Vancouver, Kamloops and Vernon courts.

